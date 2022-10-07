Phulbari resident alleges illegal appointment of 5 teachers after school refuses RTI

Tura, Oct 7: A resident of Phulbari, Mostafizur Rehman has alleged anomalies in the appointment of 5 teachers who were recently appointed by the School Managing Committee (SMC) of the JN Higher Secondary School in the town.

The allegations come in the wake of Rehman seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) which despite the passage of over 2 months has been refused to him.

“I filed an RTI to the PIO of the District School Education Officer (DSEO), West Garo Hills, on Aug 8 seeking information relating to the appointment of 5 assistant teachers of JNHSS who were recently interviewed on Jul 29. However, despite several visits to the DSEO, they were unable or unwilling to provide me with required information,” claimed Rehman through a complaint to the media.

According to him, on Sep 19, the DSEO has provided to me in writing that the information I sought has not been provided by the school authorities to the office as yet. On the same day, he also submitted a complaint to the non furnishing of information letter to the office of the Joint Director of School Education & Literacy, Tura.

The office, as per him, had sought 3 days to take necessary steps and issued him a letter on Sep 21 reiterating the reply sent earlier to him.

“It has now been almost 2 months but still refuse to provide the information I sought through my RTI. I have become so unhopeful of the department and the authorities as they continue to ignore my request while failing to comply with the rules and regulations of the RTI Act, 2005,” he added.

Rehman felt the non-furnishing of information he sought is a clear indicator that something was amiss in the recruitment process as several others too have complained on similar lines.

The department concerned as well as the school authorities could not be contacted for comment on the issue.