Tear gas fired at agitating teachers

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The police on Thursday fired tear gas canisters and used force to disperse contractual teachers who were protesting along with members of their families in front of the Main Secretariat.

Police said they fired a few rounds of tear gas as the teachers had turned violent. But the teachers claimed the police action was unprovoked as they were protesting peacefully.

The teachers also said only male police personnel were deployed although there were children and women among the protestors.

It was not immediately known who ordered the police to fire the tear gas shells on the unarmed teachers. The teachers claimed some children and pregnant women were injured in the melee the tear gas shelling caused, but the police asserted no one was hurt.

The tear gas, however, did not prevent the teachers from reaching the main gate of the Secretariat shouting slogans against the NPP-led MDA Government and demanding their reinstatement.

The incident occurred when the teachers under the banner of the Meghalaya Government Lower Primary School Contractual Teachers’ Association (MGLPSCTA) and the members of their families began their march from the Kiang Nangbah monument outside Shillong Civil Hospital to the Main Secretariat.

The teachers have been camping for a month in front of the Civil Hospital demanding their reinstatement.

MGLPSCTA president Birbor Riangtem, while condemning the police action, said they were marching towards the Secretariat as the government did not call them for talks over their long-pending demands.

They continued their protest even after the Secretariat gates were closed.

The chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, IM Syiem reached the spot and took the statements of the children and the female teachers affected by the tear gas.

She said she was there to assess the situation and to ensure there was no violation of child rights. “We are here for the well-being of the children,” she added.

Officials said the Chief Secretary had called the agitating teachers for a meeting, but the latter refused.