For companies, mental well-being of employees is the priority

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to $1.03 trillion for the 2012-2030 period.

Now, more and more companies are being cognizant of how various situations can potentially take a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of its employees. And they have decided that it is best not to ignore signs of their emotional and mental stresses and address them like any physical ailment.

Companies are now investing in the well-being of its employees, their families and have made it their top priority to create tailor-made programmes for their employees’ wellbeing which are holistic, customizable and accessible.

“We understand that in a fast-paced business environment, it can be challenging to manage multiple personal and professional commitments. Keeping up with the demands at both home and work can often lead to stress and anxiety. Hence, we started this Emotional Wellness Programme as part of Adani Cares, our integrated suite of services and support platforms from which we hope we all benefit. It is essential that we continue to strive to build an inclusive, empathetic work culture,” a spokesperson from Adani Group shares.

This initiative is in association with ICAS (Independent Counselling and Advisory Services) which is a Wellness & Wellbeing (W&W) service of the highest international standards that is effective and makes a difference to the lives of people in the organization.

Employees can avail free telephonic counselling or if recommended by the counsellor they can also avail face-to-face counselling.

Ummul Ranalvi, Partner and Managing Director of ICAS India, who has over 25 years of experience in designing and implementing HR interventions to enhance organizational effectiveness, says: “Even three years ago, companies were not so inclined to provide mental health services to their employees. But the pandemic has changed the whole perspective and made people aware of how important mental health is. Until then companies were concentrating a lot on physical health.”

Lauding companies like Adani for taking steps to de-stigmatise mental health and bringing it to the forefront, she continues: “All major companies are our clients in India and we can say that companies have now realised that poor mental health and stress at the workplace can be a contributory factor to a range of physical illnesses like hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, among others.

“Now, companies are creating awareness and offering solutions. They are also making sure that within an organisation, atmosphere is less toxic, sensitive and open.”