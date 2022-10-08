Joycy Lyngdoh, the first female truck driver with Amazon’s trucking partner, is breaking stereotypes

SHILLONG, Oct 7: 35-year-old Joycy Lyngdoh from Meghalaya, the first female trucker with Amazon’s trucking partner in India, is redefining the stereotypical gender roles.

After taking up driving as a full-time job to earn a living, she has motivated many other female drivers in her community. A seasoned professional with over 6 years of driving experience, Joycy dared to turn her passion for driving into a profession and cannot imagine herself doing anything else.

Joycy has been the sole bread earner of her family, taking care of her three sisters and mother.

To make ends meet, Joycy, after completing her education, worked in several companies in Guwahati, including a steel company.

She eventually learned to drive with help from her friends and began driving a school bus.

She continued to work as a part-time driver for various other temporary driving job opportunities across the city. Her passion for driving led her to enrol with Amazon’s trucking partner as a driver where she has been working for the past three months.

Joycy was quick to orient herself with Amazon’s operational guidelines for reliable deliveries in and around Guwahati.

“Engaging with Amazon India has been an exceptionally empowering experience. I love being out of the road traveling to different places and meeting new people. This opportunity inspired me to pursue my passion and live a self-sufficient life. My advice to women who want to pursue driving as a profession is that if you believe in yourself, new opportunities will open up for you, just go for it. You will face challenges but where there is a will, there is a way!,” says Joycy.