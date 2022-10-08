UGC launches syllabus of cyber security course

New Delhi, Oct 6: As part of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas-2022, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), launched the syllabus of cyber security course at Undergraduate and Post Graduate level.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that this syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem.

He further said, “For classroom transaction of these courses at UG and PG level, Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) may invite Cyber Security/Computer/IT qualified faculty or experts from Industry/Subject Matter Experts to take the lectures, practical and tutorials.

Deepak Virmani, Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs and his team, made a presentation on Prevention of Cybercrime and Adoption of Cyber Hygiene.

The presentation highlighted the themes of securing digital personal finance, mindful usage of social media, expected futuristic cyber attacks, cyber hygiene, securing digital personal finance, email security, mobile and internet security and computer security. This was followed by an interactive question and answer session with the participants.

The event was attended by VCs, principals, faculty members and students from HEIs across the country.

In his concluding remarks, professor Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chairman, UGC, mentioned that creating cyber awareness and sensitizing our internet users on safeguarding against cyber- attacks is very much required in present time.

He further thanked the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) team and all the participants who virtually joined the event. (ANI)