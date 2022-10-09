Sabyasachi, from Calcutta to NY

Sabyasachi is dedicated to maintaining the best craftsmanship and historical Indian arts and crafts. The New York edit does not draw inspiration from fads, trends, or current events. It is a dedication to producing contemporary heirlooms.

“The edit shamelessly interlaces the east and west, the traditional and rebellious, the precious and profane, and the sensorial with the intellectual”, says Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

A year-round collection that may be worn by people of all ages and across all cultures. It is flexible in its appreciation of beauty, tradition, and value. Its craftsmanship is exceptional, loaded with artisanal work, and honed by India’s syncretic tradition and age-old cultural savoir faire.

House logos have been reworked into timeless garments like the Indian sari and traditional trench coats, shirts, jackets, lounge suits, and column dresses, layers of sheer tulle and chiffon over the finest velvets, silks, and cottons. Embroidered and appliqued extensively using handcraft and vintage techniques in various house styles. The Bengal Tiger symbol is disassembled using high craftsmanship and prints.

The Sabyasachi Art Foundation hand paints the tropical plants and animals of Bengal’s Sundarbans and then digitally renders them into now-classic home prints. The Calcutta to New York route is mapped in the New York edit, which celebrates the decadence of Indian craftsmanship, legacy, and the spirit of a new renaissance. (IANSlife)