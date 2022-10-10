New rights body formed

Tura, Oct 10: The newly constituted Raksamgre Branch of the Constitutional Rights’ Forum (CRF) was approved by the forum’s central governing body in Tura recently.

The newly elected office bearers of the new body include Witjes Sangma as President, Nagaland B Marak as Vice President, Dinan Sangma as General Secretary, Nansing B Marak as Assistant General secretary and Weljin Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary.

More office bearers are to be inducted into the new body by the already elected leaders soon.