Swapna Suresh’s ‘explosive’ autobiography to give fresh headache to Pinarayi Vijayan

Her ‘marriage’ with M. Sivasankar — top bureaucrat and powerful secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the role of Vijayan’s daughter in making millions through Sprinklr data sale, and she (Suresh) being forced to give an audio statement that the state government had no role in the gold smuggling are all part of the autobiography.

Titled as ‘Chathiyude Chakravyuhem (Padmavyuha of betrayal)’ in Malayalam published by Trissur headquartered Current Books, is expected to hit the stands later this week. And. is certain to create another round of controversies for Vijayan in particular and his government in general.

The book contains the details of all that happened before and after the gold smuggling incident came out in the open.

One fresh revelation, which is coming out for the first time, is — she claims that Sivasankar had tied the knot with her at a temple in Chennai.

While on an official trip to Chennai, both of them visited the temple in Chennai and he tied the knot with her there. She goes on to add that the ‘mangalsutra’ was there on her neck, when both she and Sivasankar were called in for questioning by the NIA, after she was arrested.

Even though most of all what she has revealed in the book has been mentioned on each occasion she met the media. One fresh information which is there in the book is when she states that there was no sexual advances made from any quarters, but, a former state Minister and a legislator who was a regular visitor to the UAE Consulate, where she worked, had invited her a few times to a hotel and all his chat messages are saved and have been seen by the probe agencies.

With the revelations in the book, the question that arises is now how will Vijayan be affected by this.

According to those in the know of things, the book will hit the stands, the day when Vijayan and his family will return from their European trip.