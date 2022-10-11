Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence, says Siraj

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award,” said Siraj in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shubman Gill, whose stroke-filled 49 made short work of India’s chase of 100, admitted to being disappointed over being trapped lbw when India were just couple of runs away from completing the chase. But Gill, who made 80 runs in three innings, was pleased with India’s bounce-back ability after losing first ODI in Lucknow by nine runs.

“Quite disappointed by the way I got out. But all learnings from the series – the way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us. There were a lot of young players including myself.”

“The way we came back showed we have the character that it takes. The talk was just to express ourselves and trust the process. Doesn’t matter what the result is. Exciting times for us with the 50-over Asia Cup coming up. And the WC being here in India (next year), definitely a lot of excitement around.”