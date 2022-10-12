Maurício scores late winner for Odisha

JAMSHEDPUR, Oct 11: Diego Maurício scored twice, including in stoppage time to help Odisha FC snatch a dramatic win against Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match, here on Tuesday.

The Red Miners took an early lead through Daniel Chima Chukwu in only the third minute before Boris Singh Thangjam made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Odisha appeared to be in serious trouble but Maurício reduced the deficit in the 17th minute before both sides played out the first 45 minutes with Jamshedpur leading 2-1.

As the Red Miners looked to be heading for a tight win, Isaac Vanmalsawma struck for Odisha in the 88th minute before the Brazilian Maurício completed his brace in the first minute of stoppage time to hand his side a memorable 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the second match week of the ISL kicks off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium as East Bengal FC hosts FC Goa on Wednesday.

The Gaurs will be playing their first game of the new season while East Bengal FC will be looking for their first win of the campaign after an opening-day loss against Kerala Blasters FC.

East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine could tweak his system to amplify his side’s creativity in the final third.

Striker Cleiton Silva failed to test the opposition goalkeeper throughout the match. The Brazilian’s strike partner Suhair Vadakkepeedika was also ineffective.

Two years after retiring as a player, Carlos Pena returns to FC Goa as their new Head Coach. FC Goa has roped in Noah Sadaoui, Fares Arnaout, Iker Guarrotxena and Marc Valiente to strengthen the squad, and will give the foreign players their first taste of the ISL. (UNI)