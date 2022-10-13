Casinos won’t come up in Meghalaya: James Sangma

Shillong, Oct 13: Bowing to the mounting opposition in the state from various quarters including religious organisatons, NGOs, Dorbar Shnongs etc., the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya is set to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021.

It has been disclosed in a Press communique by Cabinet Minister and senior NPP leader James Sangma today.

James Sangma has stated, “Last year, with the aim of boosting tourism, revenue generation and employment for the people of our state, the Department of Taxation, Government of Meghalaya, introduced the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, under my guidance. This Act would legalise and regulate gaming in Meghalaya. Till that extent, introducing casinos — meant for tourists only — was considered as well.

“Over the months that followed, there were concerns expressed from parts of the society with regards to the scope and impact of the Act. I met with stakeholders that included religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, civil society representations, Dorbar Shnongs, autonomous and local governance bodies and youth organisations. During this process, I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact that the Act could have further on.

“Following such meetings and deliberations, it became clear to me that it is in the best interest of our state to completely scrap the Act, given that there could be untoward implications. Therefore, it will be my earnest endeavour to see that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, will be repealed.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward to aid, advise and provide feedback to the Government on the Act. The citizenry is the keystone of any democracy and it only strengthens our commitment to better governance when the collective conscience is addressed.”