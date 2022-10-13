GMC served notice on residence sans homework, alleges APCC chief

Guwahati, Oct 13: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday accused the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) of “not doing homework” before issuing a notice to him seeking documents related to his residential house in the city.

The associate planner, GMC, had through a notice on Wednesday, asked Borah to provide copies of the no objection certificate (NOC) and approved plan of his house at Niribili Path, Ghoramara Chariali here within three days.

The notice stated that two local residents had lodged a complaint with the GMC regarding construction of the house in question.

“It is appalling that an authority like the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) without doing their homework issued such a letter. Although I stay in the said house along with my family, I am not the owner either of the land or the building. My wife owns the same,” Borah replied through a letter to the civic body, in reference to the GMC notice.

“Authorities in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation in their zest to issue show cause notice, probably at the behest of political masters, did not even consider it appropriate to verify their own records. In normal circumstances, when such a complaint is lodged, it is incumbent upon the GMC authority to verify their own records. But in the present case, the authority did not do so. This itself creates doubt that such notice is accentuated with malice,” the letter to the associate planner, GMC, read.

“Be that as it may, I request you now to at least verify their records and seek the documents from the owner of the land and building, i.e. my wife by sending proper notice in her name as per law,” Borah stated.