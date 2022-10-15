Call for massive ‘Garoland’ rally on Oct 29

By From Our Correspondent

Tura, Oct 15: Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) and National Federation for New States (NFNS) are organising a ‘huge gathering’ at Te` teng Aja Playground here on 29th October next and called for massive participation by mass people from all walks of life besides members of different social organisations and NGOs in the state to add steam to the long standing demand for a separate Garoland State.

The appeal for massive participation in the rally has been made by  Nikman Ch. Marak, Vice-President, National Federation for New States (NFNS).

 

 

