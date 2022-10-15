WKH panel holds meeting ahead of border talks 2.0 with Assam

Our Bureau

NONGSTOIN/ TURA, Oct 14: As a prelude to the second phase border talks between Meghalaya and Assam, the West Khasi Hills District Regional Committee on the interstate border held its first meeting with the members and all stakeholders on Friday.

The meeting was held at the office of the deputy commissioner in Nongstoin and attended by the Chairman of the Regional Committee and PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar, Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, Mawshynrut MLA Gigur Myrthong, Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Kimfa S Marbaniang, former MLA and HSPDP president KP Pangniang, MDC Bajop Pyngrope, the Syiem, Sordars and village headman falling under Langpih sector and NGO members.

Later, Tongkhar told reporters the meeting decided to go for a peaceful approach. He said the committee will take the views and opinions of the villagers during the joint inspection, the date of which will be announced soon.

As regards the site of joint inspection, Tongkhar said the committee will wait for the decision of the regional committee concerned of Assam.

Speaking on the current status of the three regional committees formed by the state government, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the three panels will soon hold a joint meeting with the regional committees formed by Assam.

“Right now the regional committees have started discussions and visits. The West Khasi Hills committee had its first meeting today and similarly others will meet. When the regional committees of Assam are there we will have a joint meeting,” Sangma said.

“It is a process and we cannot expect results in a matter of days. The process is on and we hope that soon we will be able to have the chief ministerial level meeting again,” he added.

Meanwhile, some pressure groups from Garo Hills on Friday lamented that the state government has not yet announced any kind of action on the border MoU signed with the Assam government. They said certain information, shared with them, were confusing when compared to the map provided to them.

The groups, which included FKJGP, ADE, AYWO and FAF, reminded the government of their earlier memorandum where they lamented that there has not been any kind of intimation from the government’s side since their last meeting. The groups had also made certain observations and recommendations.

“On page 2 of the map, Malang Salbari is remarked as ‘list of villages submitted in 2011’ despite the fact that this village does not fall under the area of difference even on the same map itself. The government should investigate Revenue and Census records of the said villages to ascertain the pedigree of the said villages, which we feel, should be made public,” the organisations said.

Also pointing out that the government failed to make the ‘Regional Committee Report’ public, the groups said this led to widespread distrust and lack of confidence about the government’s approach. They said questions are being raised about its sincerity.

They cautioned that any issue left unattended has the capacity to explode beyond the control of either the state or its people.

They asked the government to take up the matter with sensitivity and sincerity and intimate them as well as the stakeholders about any action taken.