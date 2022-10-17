James lays base for up-gradation of Kherapara PHC to CHC

Tura, Oct 17: Meghalaya Health & Family Welfare Minister, James P K Sangma on Monday, laid the Foundation Stone for the Upgradation of Kherapara PHC to community Health Centre (CHC) in West Garo Hills District.

The base for the up-gradation was laid in the presence of Local MLA and Chairman, Board of Directors MTDC Ltd Saleng A Sangma, Babelapara MDC and Chairman, GHADC, High Powered Committee Rakesh A Sangma and other distinguished dignitaries at a plot of land donated by the Nokma of Kherapara.

Addressing the gathering, James P K Sangma expressed his gratitude to Saleng A Sangma, Local MLA for his initiative and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his kind consideration and support in fulfilling the long cherished dream of the people of the area.

Informing that the present status of the PHC caters to only two Medical Officers, he said that with the completion of the upgradation to CHC, it would have more facilities with a surgeon, gynaecologist, anaesthesia, ophthalmologist, etc. along with nurses and other para-medical staff. He also called upon the people to avail health care facilities provided by the State Government such as Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme one of a kind in North east, Transit Home for High Risk pregnant women, and other schemes and cooperate in addressing the health issues and to improve the overall health scenario in the region.

In his brief speech, MLA Gambegre and Chairman, Board of Directors MTDC Ltd Saleng A Sangma thanked the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and Health Minister James P K Sangma for considering the proposal submitted for upgradation of PHC to CHC adding that though PHC is functioning in Kherapara it is difficult for referral and complicated cases since both Dalu and Tura are quite far which sometimes leads to loss of lives.

During the function, the Nokma along with the people of the area also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Guest appraising their problems and requirements in the area.