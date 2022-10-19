Woman abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad; 1 arrested

The 38-year-old victim, a resident of Nand Nagri area of the national capital, is battling for her life in a hospital.

“On Tuesday, information was received regarding a woman lying on the road following which a police team rushed to the spot and she was taken to the hospital for the treatment,” said Nipun Agarwal, SP, Ghaziabad city.

“The victim told the police that she came to Ghaziabad the previous day to attend her brother’s birthday party. After the party when she was waiting to take an auto-rickshaw home, she was picked by five men who were known to her,” he added.

The SP said that a case has been registered based on a statement given by the victim’s brother.

“Initial investigation has revealed that there was some property dispute with the accused,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the SSP Ghaziabad seeking details of the incident.

“The Commission was informed that the survivor lives in Nand Nagri in Delhi and had gone to Ghaziabad to participate in her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16, when she was returning at night, while waiting for an auto, four persons kidnapped her in a Scorpio car. They took her to an unknown location, where one more person was present,” the notice stated.

“They brutally gang raped her and continued to rape and torture her for two days. They even inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. Thereafter, they hid her in a jute bag, tied up her arms and legs and threw her out on a road. The woman was found in a very serious condition in a pool of blood, with the iron rod still inside her. The woman is presently admitted in a hospital in Delhi in a very critical condition,” the notice further read.

“The incident is very horrific and disturbing and reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. A lady was kidnapped and gangraped brutally. A rod was inserted inside her, which was still stuck when she was found in a pool of blood. The woman is admitted in a hospital in a critical condition,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

“We have issued a notice to Ghaziabad Police. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action must be taken against them. I fail to understand till when women and children will be subjected to such extreme brutality.”