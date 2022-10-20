HNYM takes out protest rally

Shillong, Oct 20: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement or HNYM on Thursday took out a rally in protest of the State government delay in addressing their demand of passing a law that will ensure maximum employment of local youths in the private sector of the State.

The rally started from Shillong Civil Hospital point, took a round of the State secretariat and ended at the starting point. Slogans like down down MDA government were shouted as the rally marched on. Speaking to newsmen, Joint Secretary, HNYM, Wyraiwan Sohtun said the rally is to remind the government of the memorandum they had submitted in 2021 and that the organisation is serious about it.

He said that today’s is a small rally but be rest assured if the MDA government doesnnot take the issue seriously they are going to take serious action and initiate a series of protest against the government.