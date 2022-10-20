Injuries plague ICC T20 WC

GEELONG (VICTORIA), Oct 19: On the eve of Sri Lanka’s final Group A match in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Netherlands in what is a must-win match to enter the Super 12 stage, the 2014 champions were dealt with double blows as Dushmantha Chameera and Danushka Gunathilaka were ruled out of the competition.

Chameera has been ruled out of the tournament due to a torn left calf muscle. His replacement, pacer Kasun Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia soon.

In addition to this, left-handed batter Gunathilaka is out of the competition due to a left hamstring tear and will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

Sri Lanka had earlier lost left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka after he sustained a quadriceps tear on the eve of Sri Lanka’s first match of the tournament against Namibia, with Binura Fernando named as his replacement.

United Arab Emirates

Meanwhile, in the UAE squad, the travelling reserve, all-rounder Fahad Nawaz has replaced right-arm bowler Zawar Farid, who has fractured his left foot.

England

England left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley on Wednesday has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with ligament damage to his left ankle. Tymal Mills has been promoted from a travelling reserve to the main squad as a like-to-like replacement of Topley.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) further said Topley sustained the injury before England’s tournament warm-up fixture on Monday against Pakistan in Brisbane whilst taking part in a fielding drill before the match.

Australia

Australia’s back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has suffered a bizarre mishap on the golf course, with the 27-year-old left hospitalised just three days ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opener against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22.

The cricketer had to be treated on the fairway before being rushed to hospital after his golf club broke on impact with the ball, leaving Inglis with a deep cut in the right hand at the New South Wales Golf Club. The report added that Inglis would likely require a few stitches.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to be fit to play for the team’s opening match in the Men’s T20 World Cup against England in Perth on Saturday after scans cleared him of a fracture. (IANS)