Homosexual arrested in abetment to suicide case in K’taka

Dharwad (Karnataka), Oct 22 :A homosexual has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a youth in Dharwad city of the state, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pavan Byali. According to police, Pavan has been arrested following a complaint by deceased Yasin Rotiwale’s parents.

Yasin, a resident of Attikolla went missing on October 12. Later, his body was found in Kelageri lake. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Yasin had committed suicide.

Police stated that Pavan and Yasin were friends for eight months. Pavan, a homosexual claimed to be in love with Yasin and announced that he had got married to him in front of people.

The deceased youth had confided to his father that he had a fight with Pavan. Yasin’s father Rafeeq has also alleged that his son was harassed and pushed to death by Pavan.

More details are yet to emerge in the case and the police have taken up further investigation. (IANS)