IISc Bangalore Director to address research scholars of North East at USTM

Guwahati, Oct 22: To provide an excellent platform to nurture young minds towards accelerated research and innovation, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is organizing North East Research Scholars’ Conclave on October 31 next with the topic “Role of Researchers in making India Viswaguru by 2047”.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore will speak as the Chief Guest on the occasion, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the USTM , Dr Rani Pathak Das.

Apart from the Director of India’s top institution in world university rankings, the other distinguished speakers in the Conclave include: Dr Saket Kushwaha, VC, RGU, Arunachal Pradesh; Dr RK Sony, Advisor, AICTE ; Dr GS Chauhan, Jr. Secretary, UGC ; Dr S Sreenivasa, Deputy Advisor, NAAC and Dr Sannyasi Elumalai from University of Madras.

The three technical sessions of the Conclave are titled: Strategies and Approach for Quality Research, Outcome based Research for Societal Transformation and Brainstorming on Issues and Challenges faced by scholars.

The research conclave at USTM provides a forum to identify multidisciplinary problems and encourage the scholars to be passionate about their research and bring quality output. It provides an opportunity to the scholars of various institutions to share ideas on diverse topics. Registration can be done by research scholars of the NE region through www.ustm.ac.in till October 28, 2022.

The prime objective of the Conclave is to showcase the ongoing research activities by research scholars of USTM and other institutes of North East by providing a platform for exchange of thoughts among distinguished scientists, faculties and scholars as well as inspire research scholars to demonstrate innovative research work aiming to foster the country’s development in making India Viswaguru by 2047.

Over the last 113 years, IISc has become India’s premier institute for advanced scientific and technological research and education which attracts the best young faculty members trained in the best laboratories around the world.

Prof. Rangarajan obtained an Integrated M.Sc. (Hons.) degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and a PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park. He then worked at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, USA, before returning to India in 1992.