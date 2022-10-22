Kerala: Swapna Suresh accuses top 3 CPI-M leaders of sexual misconduct

She has been targeting the Chief Minister Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family for sometime now.

Suresh made the accusations during an interview with a leading vernacular TV channel on Friday night.

Notably, Vijayan and his top brass had slammed the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy after his office staff turned out be “close” to solar scam accused Saritha Nair in 2014-2016.

According to Swapna, while two leaders — former State Minister and incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran and former Speaker- P.Sreeramakrishnan — made direct moves and sent lewd messages to her, former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac invited her to the picturesque tourist hill station in Munnar.

It’s been over 12 hours since she publicly named the three leaders, but there is total silence from the ruling CPI-M.

One reason, why these three CPI-M leaders will be able to sail through without much trouble is that she has levelled allegations against Vijayan’s daughter in selling Covid data and also about the alleged smuggling of gold in biriyani vessels to his official residence, says a media critic on condition of anonymity.

Also, a Congress legislator- Eldhose Kunnappilly who was on the run for the past 11 days after getting anticipatory bail when a former lady friend levelled charges of rape and attempt to murder, on Saturday appeared before the police probe team.

With regards to allegations of sexual misconduct it’s ‘even stevens’ for the traditional rival political fronts, hence not much noise can be expected, as the critic.

“Now all that remains to be seen is, will the Congress take any action against Kunnappilly and if it happens, then the CPI-M will be under duress. What’s even more baffling is that even after Swapna challenged these top leaders including Vijayan, they have not filed a defamation suit. So all eyes are on the ruling CPI-M next move,” said the critic.