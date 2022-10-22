Sports Snippets

Valverde returns to Camp Nou as Athletic Bilbao manager

Barcelona, Oct 21: Ernesto Valverde, the last coach to lead Barcelona to a Spanish league title, will make his first return to Camp Nou on Sunday in charge of Athletic Bilbao. Valverde was fired by Barcelona in January 2020 despite having won two consecutive league titles and with the team top of the standings. In 2 1/2 seasons, the mild-mannered Valverde was lauded for keeping Barcelona above Real Madrid in Spain, but his team’s performances in knockout competitions led to his downfall. (AP)

Ribéry announces retirement due to ‘knee problem’

SALERNO (Italy), Oct 21: Former France winger Franck Ribéry announced his retirement on Friday because of insurmountable knee problems. The 39-year-old Ribéry, who played for France in the 2006 World Cup final and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, announced the decision in a video posted on social media, where he also thanked his family and fans. Ribéry played for a number of clubs, including Marseille and Fiorentina, but his most successful period was at Bayern Munich where he won nine Bundesliga titles. (AP)

Kyle Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland

GLASGOW, Oct 21: Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed him appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for Celtic, the defending Scottish champion which traditionally is supported by people of Catholic faith. Lafferty, who has played for Rangers, was then heard using an expletive and derogatory term for Catholics and Irish nationalists. (AP)

Belgium’s Thomas Meunier out with broken cheekbone

DORTMUND, Oct 21: Belgium right back Thomas Meunier will be out for several weeks after surgery on a broken cheekbone but is hopeful of returning in time to play at the World Cup, Borussia Dortmund said Thursday. The 31-year-old Meunier was injured during Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Hannover 96 in the German Cup on Wednesday. Dortmund said he has already undergone a successful operation but won’t return to action. (AP)

Newcastle plan trip to Saudi Arabia during WC break

Newcastle, Oct 21: Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors. The Saudi-owned club said on Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December, less than a year after its first trip there. Human rights organisations have long said that Saudi leaders engage in “sportswashing” – using sports for public-relations purposes. (AP)