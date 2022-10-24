Assam Governor celebrates Diwali at AR headquarters

Guwahati, Oct 24: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi along with First Lady Prem Mukhi celebrated Diwali with the officers and jawans of Assam Rifles at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong on Monday.

The Governor greeted the officers and jawans a blissful Deepawali and also presented them sweets, a statement issued from Raj Bhavan here said.

“Defence personnel play an integral part in maintaining peace and tranquility in our society. I deem it my privilege to have celebrated Deepawali with the men in uniform of Assam Rifles at the Assam Rifles headquarters and with the personnel of Border Security Force in Meghalaya,” Mukhi said.

“Festivity instills a feeling of oneness amongst us to serve our beautiful nation with more zeal and dedication,” he added.

Earlier, in the honour of the Governor, the officials of Assam Rifles organised a vibrant cultural show at Cachar hall of the headquarters.