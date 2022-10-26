Sonowal discusses key issues with AIR, DDK delegates

Guwahati, Oct 26: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met a delegation of All India Radio (AIR) Dibrugarh and Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Dibrugarh officials at his residence in Dibrugarh.

The Union minister interacted with the delegates and heard various key issues, including the matter of shutting down the AIR’s daily Assamese news bulletin from Dibrugarh.

Sonowal subsequently spoke to the secretary, information and information and broadcasting ministry, over phone and urged him to take necessary action regarding the matters discussed in the meeting.

It may be noted that the Assamese news bulletin, which was aired from AIR’s Dibrugarh station at 6pm, was discontinued by Prasar Bharati from October 24, citing cost cutting as the reason behind its move.

The meeting between Sonowal and the AIR and DDK delegations took place on a day when the All Assam Students’ Union and the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha staged a protest in Dibrugarh over the discontinuation of the Assamese news bulletin.