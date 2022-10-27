16 years after being damaged, Anganwadi centre continues to remain in shambles

Ampati, Oct 27: As if indicative of how well the state of Meghalaya has been in protecting its assets, an anganwadi centre in the village of Jewilgre under South West Garo Hills (SWGH) has remained in a state of dilapidation for at least 16 years.

The situation of the building is such a faded memory that many villagers can’t even remember when the incident took place.

“The building was damaged in a storm in the year 2005 or 2006. During the storm, a huge tree that was nearby fell on top of the structure damaging it completely,” stated the anganwadi worker of the village.

The building falls under ICDS of the social welfare department with the centre looking after the nutritional needs of the children and women of the village itself.

As per the worker, information on the damage had been relayed to the department on several occasions without any form of action being taken.

“We have stopped complaining as it has become hopeless to seek funds for repairs. These assets should have been maintained but it seems once you help build a structure, the department shuns any further responsibility for its maintenance. This is the sad truth,” said a resident of the same village.

The anganwadi worker added that there were problems in keeping foodstuff as there was no place where these could be stored. She used her own house as a godown for a while.

“Thankfully a community hall for the village was set up just next to the anganwadi centre. After seeking permission from the villagers as well as the department, goods are now stored in one of the community centre’s rooms,” she added.

“It’s a temporary solution. However if repairs are completed on the ICDS building, we will once again shift back to it,” added the anganwadi worker.

Currently the building looks more like a cow shed, missing its walls and roof. Plants have begun growing within the compound.