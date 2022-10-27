Tribal body denies report that PLA, MNRF shot down Army chopper

Itanagar, Oct 27: A local tribal organisation — Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) – on Thursday strongly denied the media reports, that earlier claimed that the militants belonging to Manipur-based groups, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) recently shot down the Army helicopter.
The ABK, an apex body of the Adi community of Arunachal Pradesh, has condemned the media reports and the reported statement of the PLA and the MNRF.
ABK Spokesperson Vijay Taram said that the news and the statement are ‘misleading and bogus.’ ABK being the Apex supreme council of the Adi People registers the displeasure of the community over such callous, careless, insensitive, bogus claims made by MNRF for cheap publicity in the strongest terms, Taram told the media.
He further said that the Adi community would not tolerate any sort of anti-national activities in their territories.
IANS
