Shillong Press Club condemns unruly rallyists in FKJGP march

Shillong, Oct 28: The Shillong Pres Club stands appalled at the ugly incident today (28th October, 2022) at Dhankheti when uncouth and unruly miscreants in the guise of rallyists heading towards Madan Iewrynghep from Motphran went on a rampage assaulting passers-by, commuters and members of the press at will.

This action of theirs was uncalled for and highly condemnable by every member of a sane civil society. While appreciating the prompt action of the President of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) who apologized at the venue of the rally itself and urging its members to desist from such unruly behaviour which has attracted strong criticism from the society at large, the Shillong Press Club warns such trouble mongers that such mischievous attempts to disrupt public peace will not go unnoticed.

Members of the press fraternity are diligently discharging their assigned duty in the interest of the people at large and any attempts at thwarting this, will be dealt with accordingly.

The Shillong Press Club urges the civil administration and police to treat this incident with utmost seriousness and deal with it in accordance with the law.