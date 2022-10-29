Unprovoked violence: history repeated

The October 28, rally against unemployment taken out by the Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) a pressure group that has been around for at least two decades – turned violent as rallyists went berserk and assaulted non-tribal passers-by physically with flag poles. Many had to run for cover. To hold a peaceful rally is a democratic right. To ensure that the rally is indeed ‘peaceful’ is the onus of the FKJGP leadership. But as seen in the past once a rally is called all manner of youth join in and the organisers also allow the numbers to swell if only to demonstrate their strength. This is where things go wrong. In any society, there are enough trouble makers and hangers-on looking for an opportunity to vent their frustration. Rallies allow anonymity since no pressure group would take the trouble to do a roll call of its members.

Judging by the looks of the youth that joined the rally with their faces masked up, it was clearly evident that they were up to no good. A clinical anti-Covid mask is different from the mask worn by rogues who wish to hide their identities. And a good number of those who hit passers-by at random wore masks that covered most of their faces except their eyes. Clearly the violence unleashed by the rallyists was pre-planned. What is surprising is the response of the law enforcing authorities. Not only were they missing in action but even the cops who were posted at vantage points did not do the basic crowd control exercise. Either they were unprepared for the situation that went out of control or there was a communication gap and delayed reaction. Unprovoked violence in the streets of Shillong is nothing new and when pressure groups take to the street, the police should have learnt to anticipate a break-down of law and order. The Home Department seems to trip up every time. The police are accused of coming down hard on agitating teachers but not on an agitating pressure group.

No one knows better than the average Shillongite of the fragile peace in this city. The undercurrent of hate and suspicion have always defined the milieu of this city. Frustrated youth today and in the past have refused to introspect because they are afraid of discovering the ugly truth about themselves. Its easier to indulge in extrospection and blamed the ‘other’ the ‘outsider’ who is of a different ethnic stock, no matter if they are Indian citizens living in Meghalaya for several generations. Employment or the lack of it is largely a psycho-social problem. The youth think of ‘employment’ only as a job in the government. Large swathes are untrained for hard work in the private sector and are unwilling to leave the state to seek their fortunes outside. Unemployment is a national problem too but it cannot be solved through violence. Nay, violence will have adverse impacts on the State’s ability to generate employment. It’s a vicious cycle!