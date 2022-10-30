Valuing Values

By Saji Varghese

A crisis is an event or series of events that is expected to lead to an unstable and dangerous situation affecting an individual, group, community, or the whole society. Crises are deemed to be negative changes in security, economic, political, societal, or environmental affairs, especially when they occur abruptly with little or no warning. These also refer to the absence of those principles which once governed social and political life but are eroding or dormant.

Such a situation is warranted by Archbishop emeritus, Thomas Menamparampil in his book titled ‘Values Must Come Alive’ published by the New Delhi-based Authors Press. The book was released in the Cathedral Hall at Laitumkhrah on October 24.

The author logically premises the inevitable chaos with the crisis prevalent in society. In each of the 16 chapters, there is an issue highlighted in the form of an existential predicament such as democracies turning into fake democracies, galloping inequality, authoritarian government, the overexploitation of soil, a hasty listing of enemies, providing a ground for violence, minorities at the margins, weakening dharmic traditions, unresolved conflicts, erosion of moral sensibility and many more.

The book awakens us to that level of existential crisis which can be overcome by making those social, political, and moral principles come to the fore. In societies today, despite the educational, cultural and religious progress, all sorts of ills such as social inequality, oppression, persecution, cruelty and barbarity prevail. The growth of crude materialism is held to be the reason for the consequent growth of misery, sorrow and suffering in the world. Inhuman treatment of fellow humans and other creatures, continuous tyranny and terror has increased at a rampant pace. Intolerance and unnecessary interference in others’ matters, failure and negligence toward human values and violation of human rights and refusal to accept the freedom and dignity of others have been the order of the day throughout the world. All these do convey enough to draw us to the fact that humans have sunk into barbarism and there is an urgent need to be fished out of the same by reviving the moral principles of spiritual traditions.

Human values possess a significant position in society. They are about “what things in the world are good, desirable, and important”. In modern societies, we need to have a greater understanding of these values. There should be a universal attempt to protect these values and to address such issues as gender inequality, social inequality and violation of human rights, hatred, violence, torture, oppression, persecution, cruelty and barbarity. Values are a cognitive structure that describes the ideals of life of individuals, their preferences, priorities, principles and the behaviour of a rational being and his or her community. As Anthony Giddens writes: “In our need to congregate and belong, we have created a rich and varied group life that gives us our norms, practices, and values – our whole way of life.”

These values are also a source of peace, prosperity, justice, equality, love, brotherhood, etc. They can show a way by which social progress and other processes can be operated for a society. These values stand for the stability and maintenance of social order and guidance for good conduct. People use their values as criteria for priorities they arrange and for their daily assessments for choosing their course of action and for distinguishing between pleasure and pain. There are basic values of humanity which can build harmony and universal peace. Values should not be violated and it should be advised to be conserved. These basic values include, freedom, equality, love justice, ability to perform moral responsibilities, protection of life, education, right to earn, etc. It is to be understood that human beings cannot live a tranquil, meaningful and authentic life without these values. Hence, these values should not be obstructed and violated but they should be protected and respected.

The conservation of these values depends on an individual’s willingness to accept, imbibe and the ability to internalize them. These social values are certain qualities and beliefs that are shared within a specific culture or group of people. These values of one’s own cultural tradition and those principles which are universal provide a basis for one’s social actions. Truth, respect, kindness, benevolence, patience, tolerance, peace, democracy, etc., are accepted as universal human values throughout the globe. The fundamental belief in equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice are foundational values of human society. They have significant religious, social and political implications. Scholars have shown that various national and global issues of societies may be solved through the application of human values.

The author feels that these known facts of challenges of crisis in societies today can only be overcome by focusing on social values. The chapters in the book contain a number of measures which are grounded on the realisation of the responsibilities of each and every member of society. These measures are titled in a unique way by the author. They include the need for self-analysis, self-criticism, self-correction, self-cultivation, ‘ecological conversion’, respect for local ecosystems, local economy, usage of less aggressive vocabulary, more of the sincerity of purpose, reverence for nature, use of just enough for regeneration, being compassionate to nature and to the leaders of society, forgive historic injuries, healing of collective memories, a mission to reduce anger, reduction of prejudices, cultivating right thoughts, learning to appreciate the goodness in the other, differences need appreciation and much more.

In order to achieve the goal and overcome such issues of crisis, the highest values in every society must be given due consideration. The unique qualities of love, compassion, affection and care make humans courteous and kind. Humanity is one such aspect which has been stressed throughout the world. By recognising values like affection, kindness, benevolence, peace, dignity, love, respect, forgiveness, etc., unity among the living and non-living creatures of the world can be achieved.

With a prophetic vision, Gandhi once warned: “A time is coming when those who are in a mad rush today of multiplying their wants will retrace their steps and say; what have we done?” This opens up a section: “Consumers too must develop a sense of responsibility” in the chapter ‘We are Nature’s Children’ in the book. The undesirable growth of the needs of the individuals would cause a burden on nature.

Thus, there is a need to check the unethical needs of the consumers. A sustainable economy, taking the least that is required to be consumed must be the mission of daily life. Mahatma Gandhi was a thinker and practitioner who is worthy of emulation here. Conservation was a part of Gandhi’s day-to-day life. He would use water most sparingly. The same could be said of money and other personal resources. He also found the need to conserve his energy for larger goals. One could dismiss them as austere practices associated with him in a personal capacity. Since Gandhi did not try to distinguish between his personal and public life at any point in time, he conveyed the value of conserving resources for the future generation. ‘Values Must Come Alive’ being a true manifestation of what is called spiritual activism, is a worthy read.