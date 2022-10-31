Blame others or fix our problems?

Editor,

The violence perpetrated by some members of FKJGP during their rally against unemployment in Shillong was totally uncalled for. Whether this rally was supported by someone with vested interests or is entirely the work of the said organisation is difficult to tell. But one thing is clear – that some members of this organisation went to the rally just to get the chance to beat up some non-tribals. The question that all of us sane Khasi people should ask is, are the non-tribals responsible for unemployment or our elected representatives whom we elect every five years responsible for this? Or are we voters to blame for voting these selfish leaders who think only of accumulating wealth for themselves and do not even think about the welfare of their own people? To be honest, we as well as our representatives are responsible for this since we as voters have failed to vote for honest and able people who can lead our state. If we fail to choose wisely we will get the government we deserve.

The people who really need our beatings are these leaders whom we ourselves have chosen. We elect people who lack vision and their mission to enter politics is just to loot and increase their wealth. We have problems galore but these problems will not go away by beating non-tribals. Let us examine our problems and let us try to fix them. We cannot blame non-tribals all the time when in our hearts we know what the real problem is. It is fifty years since have attained statehood but our state is nowhere when compared to other states of India. We don’t even have a medical or an engineering college of our own. Is this because of non-tribals or lack of vision of our elected representatives? And the students organisation – have they ever organised a rally to demand these institutions? Have they protested against price rise or against corruption?

We have witnessed so much communal conflict right from 1979 to now but do they solve our problems? Have the non-tribals stopped coming here? The non-tribals come to our state for one purpose only and that is to work and if work is available they will stay because they have to feed their family. So why do we beat them? Do they take away our jobs? Or is it because we cannot compete with them? Or because they do the work we reject because the jobs are not honourable enough for us? We are too proud to learn from them since they are diligent and hard-working. So we think the only way we can compete is by threatening them and beating them. I really appreciate enterprising Khasi people who run their own businesses, albeit small but they learn from the non-tribals.

Since when have the Khasi people started selling alu muri or have their own hair cutting saloon? Twenty years perhaps and these Khasis who learned these trades are now beating the non-tribals at their own game. They did not resort to violence but quietly went about their work. So let us not blame others for our predicament. Let us have a change of attitude; let us compete and not beat others. If anyone deserves our beating then they are our own elected representatives. And let us not repeat the mistakes of the last 50 years but let us start afresh by electing able representatives with a vision and men and women who really care for the welfare of our state.

Yours etc.,

Khamniardor Thangkhiew

Shillong- 1

On the FKJGP rally

Editor,

Cambridge defines the word Rally as, “a public meeting of a large group of people, especially supporters of a particular opinion”. The most significant word in this definition is the word “opinion”. Oxford defines opinion as, “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.” The reason why all these definitions are being stated is to highlight the fact that the word “violence” is not mentioned nor uttered in any form. What the people of Shillong witnessed on October 28, was barbaric. The idea of a rally was not only disrespected on every ground, but it has also left a stigma against all Khasis which will scar them for a lifetime.

What has the FKJGP rally group done today? Let’s break that down briefly. Firstly, the idea of a rally will always be attached to the idea of violence. Imagine if you wanted to start a rally for a good cause, let’s say to support cancer patients for example, the psychological effects instilled on the public will immediately kick in from past experiences, and as a result, very few people are likely to participate for fear of violence. Secondly, let me remind everyone that the hideous incident occurred at around 2:30pm – the exact time where most school children are being picked up by their parents. While the goons with no remorse or sense of humanity attacked random citizens on the road demanding “employment”, children are put at risk of being attacked. Imagine a 5, 6, 7 or even 10-year-old going through that experience. What if a parent got seriously injured on their way to pick up their child from school?

Yes, the list of problems goes on and on, but the bottom line is, do you think this is the right way to protest unemployment? Doesn’t this explain why those people are unemployed in the first place? Should this be allowed to happen again and again? Food for thought. To quote the famous TATA Tea slogan, “JAAGO INDIA”, to everyone I say “JAAGO SHILLONG”.

Yours etc.,

Evaris Pala Slong

B.A. International Relations and Politics,

Webster University, USA

Enough is enough

Editor,

Enough has been said about the disgusting acts of violence which occurred during the FKJGP rally on Friday October 28, but I would like to draw the attention of the readers to a very sensitive aspect which I observed in one of the horrific videos of the incident where the angry mob were vehemently targeting a two-wheeler rider and just few meters behind there were parents bringing their kids home from school. I would like to raise this disturbing question to all sections of the society as to what impact that shameless act of cowardice would have on the young and innocent minds that saw this horrific incident happening live in front of their eyes?

The FKJGP rally, no matter how noble it was meant to be, always had the chance of giving ill-fated results given the glorious history of pressure groups in Meghalaya. So was it a wise idea to permit this kind of a rally on a Friday afternoon which directly puts the safety of children at stake? Can anyone empathise with the pain and agony of hundreds of parents bringing back their kids home literally from the middle of a battlefield? What if the kids had become victims of the violence or a stampede for that matter? Would anybody have had the courage to take responsibility for that?

It is high time for the Government and Administration to prove that this brazen act of cowardice cannot be tolerated at any cost. The minorities or non-tribals cannot be beaten up and made soft targets as they have been made time and again in this State just because they are vulnerable and voiceless. It’s the last opportunity for this Government to set an example by taking real action against the perpetrators which could become the perfect deterrent for the anti-social elements in our state from repeating such acts in future.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request

Shillong.

Unexpected fallout of the mayhem

Editor,

The IX International Conference on Sustainability (SUSCON ) is scheduled to be held from November 3-5, 2022 at IIM Shillong. Researchers and delegates from all over were expected to join us for this important event. Unfortunately, the violence and mayhem in the streets of Shillong has spread the word that there are riots in Shillong. A number of delegates have reached out to us seeking to cancel their registration while others have sought to be exempted from physical presentations, because of safety concerns. The images that are circulating on the internet have ensured that our assurances of Shillong being safe, is taken with a large pinch of salt.

A few hours of mayhem and the word has spread all across the world! Shillong has suffered a grievous blow to its reputation, something that will take a long time to erase.

Yours etc.,

Prof Sanjeeb Kakoty,

Shillong -14