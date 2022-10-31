FIR filed over illegal timber transport

Tura, Oct 31: An FIR has been filed against two persons for driving off with a timber laden vehicle which was intercepted by Forest officials of the GHADC to be seized.

The FIR was filed at the Mahendraganj Police Station by the Range Forest Officer from the same area, against Mostafa Ahmed and another, who was only identified as Ghutu (Driver).

According to the FIR, the incident took place near the Mahendraganj Playground on the Thana-Bahadurkata PWD road after the Mahindra Pick-up vehicle was intercepted by the forest officials and stopped. The vehicle did not have a number plate either at its front or rear.