Second IT Park planned

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Enthused by the response from information technology companies to the first IT Park, the state government has decided to construct another at an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore.

The second IT Park building proposed on the Shillong Technology Park campus at Umsawli will follow the design, engineering, procurement and construction model.

Officials said the civil/ interior work on the IT Park would require about Rs 77 crore while Rs 16.85 crore would be spent on electrical works. The built-up area of the newly proposed park will be 15,000 square metres with enough space to park 138 vehicles.

The DPR states that the vision of the technology park is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation primarily in information and communication technology, IT-enabled services, and electronics sectors by providing self-sustainable facilities and an environment conducive to attracting investment, expertise and talent from high-potential individuals and organisations.

The goal is to generate employment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and the region and building ‘Brand Shillong’ as a preferred investment destination, officials said.

The project will take three years to complete after the work order is issued.

The first phase of the Shillong Technology Park was inaugurated earlier this year with an eye on IT professionals of Meghalaya working across the globe. A few IT companies are operating from the park.

The state government floated the tender for the second IT Park a few days ago. A pre-bid conference with the intending tenderers is scheduled on November 10.