Union thanks Gadkari for Nongal bridge, seeks construction of NH-217

Tura, Oct 31: The GSU from Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills, on Monday moved the central government for immediate construction of a major road in the district while at the same time, lauding it for completing the Nongalbibra Simsang bridge both of which were issues earlier raised by the union.

“The Garo Students’ Union Nongal Bibra Regional Unit, Southern Zone, would like to thank Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for listening to the voice of the district and completing the overall important bridge,” the union said in a statement.

The Union now wants the centre to immediately look into the construction of the National Highway (NH)-217 which connects district headquarter Baghmara and Assam.

It may be mentioned that both the issues were earlier raised by the union in a memorandum to Gadkari.

IANS