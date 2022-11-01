Imran Khan’s only aim to restrict govt from appointing army chief: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan contacted the government last month for discussing two matters � one of them being the appointment of the army chief. However, the Premier refused to discuss it with him, The News reported.

The extended term of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will come to an end on November 29 and the coalition government has time and again stressed that his successor will be appointed in due course and in line with the Constitution.

“Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle revolves around General Musharraf, Pasha, Zaheer ul Islam, and those whom he calls his eyes and ears,” Maryam Nawaz told a press conference in London, The News reported.

She said Imran Khan depends on the establishment to support him, but his plans will fail as in line with the Constitution and the law, PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the next army chief “peacefully”.

“Khan has nothing to do with the appointment. His last card has also failed. People did not partake in the long march, and why would the sons and daughters come to the march? Your children are sitting peacefully outside, so why should the sons of the soil come out to support you?”