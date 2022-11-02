Should not the slogan ‘In our own land we do as we wish’ be banned?

By Albert Thyrniang

In every protest and rally the slogan “Ha ri lajong katba mon” (‘In our own land we do as we wish’) rents the air. The atmosphere is usually intimidating to the police and other people. It spreads hate for people of other communities. It often leads to violence against ‘dkhars’. This was what happened during the Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Peoples’ (FKJGP) rally in Shillong on October 28. The flag bearing ‘rallyists’ looked menacing in masks. As they marched through the streets they shouted their favourite slogan. As it turned out the rally turned violent! Supposedly members of the FKJGP assaulted innocent passers-by and vandalised vehicles. In viral videos two wheeler riders were kicked and punched and pedestrians pushed and beaten with flag poles in Police Bazaar and Dhankheti areas. Frightened shop keepers hurriedly downed their shutters. Non-tribals were the obvious targets; many injured including two journalists. The city was gripped with panic due to the barbaric actions of the rallyists

This is not the first time that the “Ha ri lajong katba mon” slogan preceded violence. In April 2013 the Khasi Students’ Union on their 35th foundation day procession ended up unleashing violence in the city and vandalism of commercial establishments in Laitumkhrah areas. Innocent non-tribals were again the victims. The other day’s so-called march against unemployment ended up pretty much the same way.

The police were found wanting. Were they outnumbered or were insufficient number of personnel deployed? At the protest of a single lady activist many armed forces surrounded her. When teachers protested, the law enforcers were present in full strength. Tear gas was also used. But when a massive rally took place innocent citizens were left unprotected.

The slogan ‘In our own land we do as we please’ is devoid of relevance. It is utopian to think that we can do what we wish in Khasi Jaintia Hills. Pressure groups and the slogan shouters themselves know it too well. There are many don’ts at the state, village and locality levels. Schools and institutions have their own rules. Groups and associations have their rulebooks. Certainly they won’t tolerate members breaking them. Many of the pressure group members have children. Surely they won’t permit their children to do what they want in their own homes. Then why shout the slogan in the streets?

The slogan does not evoke a love for the ‘Motherland.’Love for the ‘Jaitbynriew’ (Khasi race) does not mean we can do what we wish. The slogan promotes hate and intolerance towards other people. Love for our own people and land does not mean we perpetrate violence against others. The government could consider banning the slogan because it arouses a dangerous emotion especially in the young. But, of course, a ban is not the answer. What is needed is the change of mentality. Ban it from our thought processes. Unemployment or any other issue cannot be solved by shouting ‘Ha ri lajong katba mon.’ No problem is tackled by violence. There will never be a time when we can do what we want anywhere.

Unemployment is a huge problem. It is strange that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), 2022 ranked Meghalaya the third state with least (1.8%) unemployment rate behind only Telangana bad Gujarat. The figures are clearly manipulated. The government is happy. But why no hue and cry was made by the pressure groups? Why no one challenged as to where and how the data was arrived at?

Pressure groups are accused of not being serious at tackling the root cause of unemployment. They shy away from going after nepotism, favouritism and corruption. They are not for a transparent system in selection of job applicants. They are not for a completely merit based mechanism. It is common knowledge that since the inception of the state, corruption has been an accepted norm. Allegedly, for MPSC posts candidates have to pay up 40 – 50 lakhs. For lower posts figures run into 10-15 lakhs.

The complaint is often that at personal interviews the least deserved candidates are chosen. For any post, ministers, MLAs, higher ranking officers have their own candidates. Candidates pay huge sums to whoever they think can influence the results in their favour. Merit is the least required criterion. No one knows what happens at the interview room. Deserving candidates without money or influence don’t stand a chance. They can’t even complaint because they have to enter the room empty handed. They have no proof. Even mobiles are not permitted inside. Why no pressure group demands that the government devises a transparent mechanism for job selections? Why not insist that interviews be conducted on camera? This is the only way forward. Interviewers do not fear God while accepting bribes, irrespective of whether they are good Christians. Their only fear is if they are caught because that brings shame to them and their families.

The KSU president was heard saying in a speech two years ago of how numerous candidates complained about being were asked to pay lakhs of rupees by interviewers. Since they don’t have the money they fail to secure their dream jobs. The KSU leader did talk about the need for a fair mechanism but after that why has nothing been done in this regard? So, there is no point in complaining that youth are frustrated. Frustration of youth can end only when there is a fair and transparent system. Pressure groups have to compel the government to put in place this mechanism. Rallies and protests will achieve nothing.

In one of the press conferences RTI activist, Dispersing Ranee informed that through RTI he found that there are more than 8000 vacancies in the various government departments. As per request, he happily submitted the documents to the KSU to follow up in unearthing as to why the government has not taken steps to fill up the posts and if there is anything fishy. However, he is disappointed that the organisation has not shown any interest in following up the case. Why this non-seriousness? Is it because of the lack of credibility?

Pressure groups provide political leadership. Many leaders of pressure groups become public representatives. The present Meghalaya Rajya Sabha member was a pressure group leader. At present there are many MLAs and MDCs who were once impatient group leaders. A present minister who was a pressure group leader earlier is accused of illegal appointments in MUDA which the government later regularised. As pressure group leaders they ‘fight’ for public issues but when they become representatives they perpetuate nepotism, favouritism and corruption. Youth should vent their anger at the political class and not at non-tribals.

Corruption is linked to unemployment and vice versa. But no pressure group talks about this disease. The corruption from illegal coal fields to the its destination in Guwahati or Bangladesh escape the scrutiny of the boisterous pressure groups. Crores of rupees slips the state’s exchequer into the pockets of businessmen-politicians, police and civil officials because there is no vigilante group. The editor of this paper often laments that there is no anti-corruption group and no anti-corruption agitation in the state.

According to information FKJGP was going in the right direction in the fight against unemployment and corruption but a few black sheep sabotaged it. The ‘sabotagers’ are narrow minded individuals who limit their world within their immediate environment. Now we fear repercussions against Meghalayans outside the state. Who is responsible if there is a backlash? After the suo moto FIRs the perpetrators must be punished for harming innocent humans and for tarnishing the state’s image.

Among the political class only Shillong East MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh and BJP legislator, AL Hek have condemned the FKGJP violence. Lyngdoh has come out because the incident took place in her constituency. Hek has criticised the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and his government because he is no more a minister in the MDA government. After a stoic silence, the Chief Minister spoke after four days. The Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong merely appealed to leaders of agitating groups to control their members. There was no firm commitment for stern action against the culprits. Strangely, Home Minister, Lakmen Rymbui too has nothing to say, thus far. No minister or public representative has expressed shock at the Friday violence. Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma has stated that the violence is a warning sign to the present government.

The notion is that this is an election year and no politician or party wants to offend a pressure group. This is precisely why the state acutely lacks leadership. The situation in August last year in the aftermath of the killing of the former HNLC chairman, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew is repeated. Responsible persons who run the state keep mum against violence for fear of losing an election. There is a politician-pressure group nexus in the state. Allegedly the agitation against the boundary MOU was sponsored by a party. Who funded the huge rally of the FKGJP recently? Hate will continue to thrive for considerations, political and otherwise.