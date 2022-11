Tura, Nov 3: The Garo Hills Catholic Union (GHCU) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee from November 4 to 6 at St Dominic Savio Church in Garobadha near Tura.

According to organizers, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will attend the opening day as the Chief Guest and unfurl the union’s flag while Arch Bishop of Shillong Victor Lyngdoh will also attend as the Guest of Honor.

All Catholic faithful have been requested to be a part of the event.