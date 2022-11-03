Subramanian Swamy’s ‘Z’ category considered, security ensured: Centre to Delhi HC

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the security agencies were satisfied with the adequate arrangements made to ensure Swamy’s safety and security.

The development was following the direction of Justice Yashwant Varma to submit a comprehensive affidavit in relation to the security of the former Union Minister, who has approached the court alleging the Centre has failed in providing adequate security at his private residence.

Swamy’s plea appeared before the court as the deadline to vacate the possession of his government bungalow was approaching.

On September 14, the Delhi High Court directed Swamy to hand over the bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, Swamy’s counsel submitted that his client’s government accommodation will be handed over by Saturday.

Accordingly, the plea was disposed of.

In September also, Swamy had approached the high court seeking re-allotment of the accommodation citing “continuing security threats”.

His Rajya Sabha term came to an end this April.

The Centre opposed his plea arguing that the accommodation was required to be given to other ministers and MPs and Swamy’s plea was disposed of.