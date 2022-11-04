Two get jail in NGH for rape

News AlertNATIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

Tura, Nov 3: Two persons from North Garo Hills who were involved in separate rape and attempted rape cases have been convicted to serve jail term by a court in the same district.

The two persons were convicted by Special Judge (POCSO), M Skhemlon.

While accused Jaseng D Shira was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2000 for commiting rape on his step daughter, the other accused, Tapan Rai was sentenced to simple imprisonment for 1 year 6 months and 10 days along with a fine of the same amount, for attempting to rape his  ten-year-old daughter.

The first accused- Tapan Rai hailed from Tilapara under Mendipathar Police Station while Jaseng D Shira hailed from Nameram village under Kharkutta Police Station in the same district.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.