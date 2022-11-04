Two get jail in NGH for rape

Tura, Nov 3: Two persons from North Garo Hills who were involved in separate rape and attempted rape cases have been convicted to serve jail term by a court in the same district.

The two persons were convicted by Special Judge (POCSO), M Skhemlon.

While accused Jaseng D Shira was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2000 for commiting rape on his step daughter, the other accused, Tapan Rai was sentenced to simple imprisonment for 1 year 6 months and 10 days along with a fine of the same amount, for attempting to rape his ten-year-old daughter.

The first accused- Tapan Rai hailed from Tilapara under Mendipathar Police Station while Jaseng D Shira hailed from Nameram village under Kharkutta Police Station in the same district.

