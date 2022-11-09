HC begins Live-streaming of proceedings from today

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The High Court of Meghalaya completes its process of setting up of infrastructure and system in place for the implementation of Live streaming of court proceedings for the Court. Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rule, 2022 notified on October 17th, 2022 commences its services with effect from November 9th, 2022.

The High Court of Meghalaya presently functions in a hybrid mode where both physical and virtual modes that are operating together for all the courts.

Advocates/litigants are now at liberty to attend court proceedings either physically in person or virtually through video conference. The hybrid system has diluted the inability to access justice due to the distance, it is time saving and diminishes the number of unwarranted adjournments sought on the ground that one cannot appear as one is attending court in another jurisdiction.