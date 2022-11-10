Aaranyak begins groundwork on sustainable livelihood at Narpuh landscape

Guwahati, November 10: A premier research-based biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) in collaboration with Jaintia Eastern College, Khliehriat in Meghalaya organised a day-long consultation workshop on “Socio-economics of forest fringe villages and their alternative sustainable livelihoods in Meghalaya”, recently.

The workshop was meant for sharing basic observations and findings of the village level study conducted by Aaranyak in the forest fringe villages of Narpuh landscape along with understanding the stakeholder’s opinion about required alternative livelihood initiatives and skilling

A total of 10 participants from 5 villages were present in the workshop and 15 students and faculty members from Jaintia Eastern College attended as well.

The workshop started with the felicitation of invited guests, Smti N. Laloo, MFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Jaintia Hills (Wildlife) Division, Jowai; Mr. Shanbor law, Range officer; Ms. Meda Challam, representing the Block Development Office and the Principal of Jaintia Eastern College, Dr. Phervision Nongtdu.

The inaugural session started with a welcome speech by Dr. Jayanta Kr Sarma followed by respective guests present in the workshop.

In the first technical session, Smti N. Laloo, shared her views on various restrictions and opportunities/schemes for the indigenous local community present in and around the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Some of the schemes Smti N. Laloo mentioned for the local community included, installation of solar street lights, distribution of bee boxes, horticulture plantations, mushroom cultivation training, compensation schemes and livestock immunizations. She also encouraged the local community to come forward with their own ideas to develop sustainable livelihood and conservation of the area.

Ms. Meda Challam, who represents from the Block Development Office talks about a number of schemes which comes from the block development office; activities related to the management of natural resource, horticulture and tree plantations, and human resources which guaranteed work for the villagers particularly in construction works and plantations.

Dr. Phervison Nongtdu, Principal of Jaintia Eastern College talked about the importance of forest and the ecological services that it provides. He also addressed about the dependency of people on forest particularly people in villages.

In the second technical session, Mr. Arbanki Sungoh shared the basic observations and findings from the village level study.

During the presentation Dr. Jayanta Kr Sarma provided his input and briefly described the findings from the village study.

In the third technical session, the participants were divided into three small groups to discuss future perspectives and scope for sustainable livelihood in their villages which was followed by group presentations separately by each group to assess and understand their willingness and interest for livelihood interventions in the future.