Congress show of strength in Williamnagar as over 2500 attend BCC meeting

Williamnagar, Nov 10: The Congress in Garo Hills today put on a show of strength in the town of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills (EGH) with more than 2500 workers turning up for a Block Congress Committee in the town.

The meeting, which was held at the Congress Bhawan in Williamnagar saw the presence of Garo Hills in-charge for the INC, Deborah Marak, former MLA from Bajengdoba, Brigady Marak and former MDC Mahamsing Sangm. Further ticket aspirants for the Congress for the upcoming elections including Champion Sangma (Songsak), Timjim Momin (Mendipathar), Uttora Sangma (Ampati), Karak Sangma (Chokpot) were also present.

“The Congress has always been against corruption and we will continue to fight it in our state. We are the oldest political party in the country and will always remain strong. I will remain with the Congress and continue to serve the people,” asserted Deborah while addressing the gathering.

Marak’s campaign got a further boost after a few of former party colleagues who had joined other parties, including Mahamsing and Silman Marak, rejoined her party fold this afternoon during the meeting. Members of other parties too joined the INC and pledged support to Deborah’s campaign.

Deborah added that earlier too, PA Sangma had deserted the Congress citing a lack of leaders but was proved wrong within a short time.

“Mukul Sangma’s desertion of the party over the lack of leadership too will be proved wrong. The party has remained strong and will continue to do so in the years to come. There are young leaders who are now taking up the cudgels of leadership in the state through a party and they will work extremely hard in the coming days and definitely provide an impact,” she added.

She further stressed that the fight in the state will be between themselves and the NPP and its coalition partners with TMC remaining a distance presence.

“They are the ones into dynastic politics in the state. It is time for others to shine and prove them wrong. With support from our people, we will definitely leave an impact,” she stated while once again confirming that the party would field candidates in all constituencies in the state.

Reminiscing on the reason for late PA Sangma taking up the book symbol for his then new party, NPP, Deborah said that the former stalwart had chosen the symbol to signify the need for better education in the state as well as write a new chapter in development.

“Now it seems all the pages have corruption written on them. The NPP has done nothing but corruption in the past 4.8 years in power. Which department do you want to talk about, MeECL, Education, the rice scam during COVID, the scam in the police department. There are so many scams in the current government that even I have forgotten to count the number,” said Deborah.

These however, she said, had a profound impact on the state and those behind these needed to be held accountable.

“If you go to villages you will see children without an education, teachers not available and roofs, doors and windows leaking. The state is at the very bottom of education now,” she said.

Earlier, speaking to the gathering former GNLA chairman, Champion Sangma likened Mukul Sangma to Aurungzeb of the Mughal dynasty.

“Aurangzeb had no qualms about imprisoning his father or killing his siblings for power. This is how Mukul has sacrificed everyone at the altar of power. People in the Congress were fearful of him and when this was known to the central leadership, they decided not to give him power. He was not made the president of the state, the general secretary or even given the responsibility of a Chowkidaar in the party. Whatever happens, Mukul Sangma will not be CM again,” said Champion.

Champion will face off with Mukul for the Songsak seat as well as former 2 time MLA from the NPP, Nihim D Shira in what is expected to be a very interesting battle.

Earlier Silman Marak (who contested the Williamnagar GHADC seat) asserted that he returned due to the current MLA of Williamnagar, Marcuise Marak, doing nothing for the constituency.

“I supported him during the elections as he had promised overall development. That has now turned into development for only the NPP party workers. This cannot be how development takes place,” said Silman.

Others who spoke during the meeting included Timjim Momin, former MLA contestant SR Marak among others.