Bomb-like device sparks fresh scare in Raigad, neutralised

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Raigad, Nov 11 : A mysterious bomb-like device was detected under a bridge near Pen town in Raigad, which was safely neutralised on Friday even as the incident sparked a fresh scare in the coastal district of Maharashtra.

According to police, the suspicious apparatus with a dozen gelatin sticks and linked with a timer and electric circuit, were found under a bridge on River Bhogavati at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

As the discovery triggered alarms among the locals, the Raigad Police summoned the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) from Navi Mumbai to investigate.

The BDDS team carried out a close examination, took the device to a deserted spot nearby and neutralised it by separating the gelatin sticks and the electrical circuit at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Later, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, who had rushed to spot with other senior officials, confirmed that the device was not an explosive nor connected to any detonator.

However, as a precaution the entire apparatus will be sent for a forensic analysis even as police teams are combing the neighbourhood of over a square km to probe how it came to be placed there, the persons and the motives behind it. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.