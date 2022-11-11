Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused changed 140 phones to destroy evidence

A bribe of Rs 100 crore had also exchanged hands, it added.

The allegations have sparked a fresh controversy as it indicates that the accused knew how to fool prosecution agencies.

IANS is in possession of ED’s documents which reveal shocking facts.

“During the course of investigation, various persons involved in the Delhi Excise Scam have revealed that bribes to the tune of Rs 100 crore had been given in advance for undue benefits to select business groups to operate in the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22. It has also been found that kickbacks and bribes were demanded and taken by the Excise officials of Delhi for opening of retail shops in Delhi,” read the document.

In its documents, the probe agency has alleged that a large number of mobile phones have been changed by the persons suspected in this case with intention to destroy digital evidence during the relevant period.

“All 34 important persons involved/suspected to be involved in the Excise scam have changed a total 140 phones (valued at Rs 1.20 crores approx.) with intention to destroy digital evidence during the relevant period. These persons include all the main accused, liquor barons, senior government officials, Excise Minister of Delhi and other suspects. The timing of change of phone indicates that these phones were mostly changed just after the scam surfaced,” the ED has alleged.