Meet to review agri ministry schemes in NE

Guwahati, Nov 11: The department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare under the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, along with the Nagaland department of horticulture and agriculture, will on Saturday review the ministry’s schemes being implemented in the Northeast.

The review meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Manoj Ahuja, the secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, government of India, at the Central Institute of Horticulture in Medziphema, Nagaland, an official statement said.

The central schemes that are to be reviewed include the National Mission on Edible oil – Oil Palm, National Mission of Edible Oilseeds, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), formation and promotion of Farmer Producers Organization (FPOs), National Bamboo Mission and National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

During the review meeting, different issues will be discussed at length for better implementation of the Centre-sponsored schemes and to harness the potential of horticultural crops, oil palm expansion, promotion of organic farming and opportunities for establishment of startups, formation of the FPOs along with marketing and export opportunities in the North Eastern Region.

Additional secretary, agriculture commissioner, horticulture commissioner, joint secretaries and officials concerned from the department of agriculture and farmers welfare will also be present at the meeting.

Senior officers from all the Northeast states, along with stakeholders, will also hold interactions to develop strategies and address the issues related to agriculture and horticulture development in the region.