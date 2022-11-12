G K Iangrai remanded to 13 days judicial custody till Nov 25

Shillong, Nov 12: The court of the district and session judge / special judge on Saturday remanded arrested Meghalaya Police officer G K Iangrai, accused in the CID Police Station Case Number 1 (10) 2022, to 13 days judicial custody.

He was produced in the court today. “He has been remanded to judicial custody till November 25,” said his lawyer Phuyo Yobin.

Iangrai was arrested recently over the alleged diversion of funds in the construction of the National Emergency Response System (NERS) building at Sadar Police Station and was under police custody.