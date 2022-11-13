Hosts clinch gold in cycling

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 12: Meghalaya won their first gold medal at the 2nd North East Olympic Games with Willbornson Wahlang winning the MTB Downhill Hardtail men’s race at Malki Forest on Saturday.

Meghalaya swept this particular category, with its cyclists taking silver and bronze as well through Amedius Therlang Marbaniang and Nicholas Syrti respectively. Just two seconds separated the top three, with Wahlang finishing the course in a time of 2 minutes, 23 seconds, ahead of Marbaniang (2:24) and Syrti (2:25).

Manipur claimed a further gold medal through Thokchom Tennyson Singh (2:08) in the MTB Downhill Full Suspension men’s race, ahead of Meghalaya’s Dame Wanki Ha-o Suiam (2:15). Another Manipur cyclist, Kshetrimayum Jack Singh (2:19), was third.

In the women’s open cross country race, Lindum Iakia of Arunachal Pradesh was first in 9 minutes, 42.00 seconds, with the Manipur pair of Pangambam Priya Devi (9:43.44) and Haomon Urbashi Devi (9:48.10) second and third respectively.

Yesterday, in the junior competition, AZ Thotmachan from Manipur bagged the gold medal, with Pynshailang Khyllait from Meghalaya second and Vanlalruata of Mizoram third. In the elite men’s cross country, gold was won by Manipur’s Khundrakpam Ronel Singh, with home hero Kevin John Khyllait crossing the line in second place and Mesak Vanlalvena from Mizoram third.

The cyclists resume competition on Tuesday in an 80km road race, which will take the riders from Shillong to Mawthadraishan.