Willey could replace Jordan: Morgan

Melbourne, Nov 12: Eoin Morgan, the former England captain who led the side to the 2019 ODI World Cup at home, said he would pick David Willey over Chris Jordan to play in the final of Men’s T20 World Cup if Mark Wood is unavailable for the title clash due to general body stiffness.

Jordan had replaced an injured Wood in England’s 10-wicket win over India in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. He claimed figures of 3/43 in his four overs and was praised by captain Jos Buttler.

But Morgan feels that the dimensions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where straight boundaries are shorter and square boundaries are longer than Adelaide Oval, may not suit Jordan and that left-arm pacer Willey could come into the side.

“If you look at conditions at the MCG, they just suit him, whereas they probably work against someone like Jordan at the death with his yorkers. The MCG is so short straight and there is little margin for error so if Wood isn’t fit you might even see someone like David Willey come in.

“Willey can swing the ball and then you can bowl him and Chris Woakes at the death, bowling into the wicket, forcing Pakistan to hit it square and create catching opportunities. You have to have the ground dimensions working in your favour in big games as if you make basic mistakes and are hit to the short side, you are up against it,” said Morgan on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. (IANS)