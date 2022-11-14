Atlético Madrid end winless run

BARCELONA, Nov 13: It was a modest win over a tiny rival but coach Diego Simeone will be relieved to at least avoid more embarrassment in the Copa del Rey before Atlético Madrid tries to regroup during the World Cup break.

Atlético ended a five-game winless run after Ángel Correa and João Félix scored to beat fifth-tier Almazán 2-0 in the first round of the Spanish cup on Saturday.

Simeone will now have six weeks to fix his team — which is enduring one of its worst seasons since the Argentine took charge more than a decade ago — before club play resumes in late December. Atlético is in fifth place in the Spanish league and 13 points behind leader Barcelona and completely out of European competitions after it finished last in its Champions League group.

Correa opened the scoring in the 35th when he finished off a shot by Félix that goalkeeper Alberto González had blocked.

Félix fired in a second goal in the 63rd to put it beyond any doubt.

Also, Villarreal thumped sixth-tier Santa Amalia 9-0, while Mallorca won at Autol 6-0. (AP)