Hek celebrates Children’s Day in Jr Basic School

Shillong, Nov 14: The MLA of 14th Pynthorumkrah constituency, A L Hek today celebrated the Children’s Day with all the teachers, students and staffs of the Jr. Basic School (Govt. L.P School) at Golflink Pdengsnong where he had passed out his primary School Class III in 1975 (47 years back).

He addressed the occasion to motivate, encourage, inspire and to build up confidence in the minds of the young students to understand the self-awareness as a responsible citizen

Later, he distributed sweets and enjoyed the lunch together with all the students and also with differently able children’s from Shillong Bethany Society, in association with the Meghalaya Electrical Association and followed by prizes and gifts distribution among all the students