Leaders PSG win 5-0 against Auxerre

Paris, Nov 13: Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday.

Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens.

Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue.

PSG’s opening goal came after 10 minutes. Messi lofted a pass over the defense for Portugal defender Nuno Mendes sprinting down the left, and his pass was volleyed in by Mbappe for his league-leading 12th goal.

The World Cup-bound Mendes broke free again down the left and his cross was deftly turned in by forward Carlos Soler in the 51st. Right back Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 soon after.

Attacking midfielder Renato Sanches added the fourth goal with an angled shot from the right that bounced in off the left post. Hugo Ekitike made it 5-0. (AP)